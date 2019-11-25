Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 25, 1999
Paul Jubert was elected president of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club men’s association at a recent meeting.
———
PORTLAND, Ore. — The biggest run of Snake River spring chinook salmon in more than a decade is expected to return to the Columbia River Basin next year, but the vast majority will be hatchery fish.
Nov. 25, 1979
Neil S. Dammarell, vice president and manager of the Ninth and Main streets office of First Security Bank of Idaho, will begin his 26th year as a Lewiston bank officer Wednesday.
———
Electronic communication came to Lewiston 100 years ago this month when someone tapped the important U.S. Army Signal Corps line between Fort Dayton, Wash., and Fort Lapwai, Idaho.