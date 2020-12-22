Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 22, 2000
The Lewiston Civic Theatre will hold an “Evening of Bunco” party on New Year’s Eve at the theater. All of the proceeds will go toward the general theater fund that includes building maintenance and production costs.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho College of Law’s Tax Clinic — which helps low-income taxpayers resolve tax disputes — will receive $100,000 in the coming year from the Internal Revenue Service.
Dec. 22, 1980
The Clarkston Jaycee’s Christmas star on the north hillside is shining down on the Clarkston-Lewiston Valley for the holiday season. The traditonal, man-made star was turned on over the weekend to shine through Christmas and New Year’s Day.
———
BUTTE, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State College Warriors picked up an early Christmas present and wrapped up the first half of their season, downing Montana Tech, 57-41 Sunday in a men’s nonconference basketball game.