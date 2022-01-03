Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 3, 2002
The Idaho Department of Water Resources has approved minimum stream flows for three sections of the Clearwater River to protect fish and wildlife habitat, aquatic life and recreational uses.
Jan. 3, 1982
Employment was found for slightly fewer than a third of those who filed applications with the Lewiston-Clarkston Job Service office last year, Manager Tom Jackson reported.
MOSCOW — Dodd W. Snodgrass, a University of Idaho student, has been selected to serve as an intern in the Idaho governor's office for the 1982 legislative session.