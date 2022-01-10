Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 10, 2002
ASOTIN — County officials say they're hesitant to take the plunge into sponsoring a ballot measure to finance Clarkston's swimming pool.
———
Lewis-Clark State College will announce the elimination of its women's rodeo and men's and women's golf programs today, according to coaches.
Jan. 10, 1982
MOSCOW — Karin Sobotta hit a jump shot and two free throws in the final minute Saturday night to help lift the University of Idaho women's basketball team past Biola, 61-58.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University's eighth annual swine day has been expanded to two days and moved to a large site to accommodate commercial exhibitors Feb. 11 and 12.