Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 14, 2001
DALLAS — Ryan Baerlocher was among the 12 players selected in baseball’s Rule 5 draft Thursday, putting him on track to become the first graduate of Lewiston High School to play in the major leagues.
As part of its project to maintain the shipping channel on the Snake and Clearwater rivers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to raise a portion of the Lewiston levee by three feet.
Dec. 14, 1981
Ma Bell and the General still own most of the telephones in use in the Lewis-Clark Empire, but the percentage is changing rapidly. That’s because a ruling by the Federal Communications Commission has cleared the way for you to own your own telephone.
An increasing number of Palouse Prairie farmers will plant chickpeas in experimental plots in the spring as an alternate crop to dry peas and lentils.