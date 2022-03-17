Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 17, 2002
A barber with more than three decades of experience is the new owner of Hank’s Barber Shop in downtown Clarkston. Rick D. Kramer purchased the business from Hank Kazda, who retired after more than 54 years cutting hair. Kramer worked for Kazda starting in 1993 at the shop at 644-C Sixth St.
March 17, 1982
The tentative purchase of the old Hotel Lewis-Clark and the Fix and Moxley buildings by two Lewiston brothers could mean a face-lift for much of downtown Lewiston’s west end.
———
A committee of 25 Asotin County citizens will try to develop a plan for a new county jail with law enforcement offices affordable to the taxpayers, probably involving some degree of consolidation with Clarkston.