Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 31, 2001
Clarkston city officials are considering annexing almost 30 acres in the Port of Clarkston district, which will reduce the cost of sewer and garbage service at Granite Lake RV Park.
———
OROFINO — A traveling exhibit on nature's essential services will stop at the Clearwater National Forest Headquarters on Tuesday and remain there through the end of June.
May 31, 1981
New library and vocational education buildings at Lewis-Clark State College and a multi-purpose center to include space for concerts and convention meetings as well as athletics are part of a 10-year building plan to be presented at the state Board of Education meeting next month.
———
When the 1981 NAIA World Series begins Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas, the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors will be conspicuous by their absence.