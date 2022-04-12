Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 12, 2002
Construction workers at Potlatch Corp. are busy installing two new pollution control devices that company executives and officials from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality say should make a visible difference in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s air quality.
April 12, 1982
Troy High School senior Andy Dunnam has been elected president of the Idaho Association of Future Farmers of America.
MOSCOW — An estimated 175 students from 20 Northwest universities and colleges are expected to compete Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a rodeo sponsored by the University of Idaho Rodeo Club at Moscow. It will be Parent’s Weekend at UI.