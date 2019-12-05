Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 5, 1999
Seth Skeen, a McGhee Elementary first grade student in Lewiston, won first place in the first grade division of the Idaho Department of Education’s Holiday Art Contest.
———
POMEROY — Kim and James Fuchs, of Pomeroy, have purchased a downtown coffee shop from Eva Webb and changed the name from Lost Highway Cafe to Kim’s Coffeehouse & Deli.
Dec. 5, 1979
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1 has made the final payment on its bonded indebtedness, three years in advance.
———
Bill Anderson, one of Nashville’s top country western singers and television entertainers, sang to a small but appreciative crowd of 400 at the Nez Perce County Fair Building on Tuesday night.