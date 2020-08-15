Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 15, 2000
Organic composting odors and sidewalk requirements issues are still knocking at the door of the Lewiston City Council. But, the proposed 3 percent property tax hike took a firm step forward Monday evening.
Lewiston firefighters received a gift that will keep on giving Monday — a high-tech thermal imaging camera that will make fire detection and rescue efforts safer and more effective.
Aug. 15, 1980
The greens at Lewiston Country Club are turning green again after a dry weekend that extended through Tuesday because of an electrical power failure.