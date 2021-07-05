Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 5, 2001
If you're looking for a safe place to be, you might want to hang out in a Lewiston liquor store. When compared to other Idaho cities close to the same size, Lewiston has the second-lowest crime rate, according to the recently released Idaho State Police 2000 Crime in Idaho report.
PULLMAN — With projections for a long, dry summer ahead, the Pullman Fire Department will now be aided on wildland fires automatically by firefighters from Whitman County Rural Fire Protection District 12, in an agreement that went into effect this week.
July 5, 1981
The Lewis-Clark Twins wrapped up the Lewiston Invitational Legion baseball crown a day early late Saturday night by stopping Kennewick 8-4 at Harris Field.
MOSCOW — John Taggart, compensatory education administrator for the Idaho Department of Education and a former Moscow resident will become assistant principal at Moscow High School in August.