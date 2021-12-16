Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 16, 2001
After more than a quarter-century since the Lewiston Speedway shut down, a group of auto racing enthusiasts announced their intention to build a new racetrack in the valley — and it could be completed as early as April.
Potlatch Corp. has received a State Chair Award from the Idaho Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
Dec. 16, 1981
PULLMAN — To get its financially strapped transit system about $44,000 in needed money, the Pullman City Council approved a recommendation that money be taken from the city’s equipment rental fund.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was one of the few rainy islands in the Inland Northwest’s heaviest snowstorm of the season Tuesday.