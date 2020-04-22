Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 22, 2000
IDAHO FALLS — Former Idaho House Speaker Tom Boyd of Genesee has been elected as the president of the state Board of Education.
———
TUCSON, Ariz. — Senior pitcher Matt O’Brien threw a complete game to lead the Washington State baseball team to its second consecutive victory over Arizona on Friday, 9-6.
April 22, 1980
Mark Havens, a student at Gonzaga University at Spokane, has been awarded a 1980 Truman Scholarship.
———
The Palouse Ranger District of the Clearwater National Forest will plant about 375,000 seedling trees on 700 acres this spring, mostly on logged-over areas throughout the district.