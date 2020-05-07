Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 7, 2000
PULLMAN — State Attorney General Christine Gregoire urged Washington State University graduates Saturday to get involved in public service and be open to others’ ideas.
MOSCOW — University of Idaho interior design students Aimee King, of Lewiston, and Ted Mayer and Lora Haga, both of Boise, placed third in an international student design competition.
May 7, 1980
Pomeroy’s Jeff Reinland, the leading high school scorer in Washington last basketball season, has signed a letter of intent to attend Lewis-Clark State College.
Clarkston School District voters defeated a $122,000 levy Tuesday by a larger margin than they had two months ago, even though a majority favored the proposal both times.