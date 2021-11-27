Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 27, 2001
Money for Clarkston’s public swimming pool dried up Monday night when the city council voted unanimously not to open the pool next summer.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council on Monday gave Gritman Memorial Hospital the go-ahead to close a street and add another wing.
Nov. 27, 1981
Steve Goodnow, owner of the Clarkston Insurance Agency, has been elected president of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
———
Choosing a more modern mode of transportation than reindeer, Santa Claus will swoop into the Lewiston Center Mall parking lot by helicopter this morning at 11.