Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 30, 2001
It barely qualifies as a reservoir by Idaho standards. Some might call it little more than a mud puddle, but the mud puddle produced a state record channel catfish last week for 12-year-old Kenny Decker, of Kamiah.
———
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley continue to offer an oasis for travelers, with gas prices undercutting state and national averages by as much as 10 cents per gallon going into the Labor Day weekend.
Aug. 30, 1981
When the Idaho Historical Society board next week meets on Sept. 28 at Boise, it may consider the fate of the steamboat Jean, including an offer from the fledgling Oregon Maritime Museum to take the sternwheeler back to Portland.
———
BOISE — A 58-yard drive in the last 4½ minutes paid off in a winning touchdown for the Kamiah Kubs in their opening football game of the year Saturday afternoon. The Kubs downed the Boise sophomores 20-16 during 90-degree heat at Boise High School.