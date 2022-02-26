Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 26, 2002
Curbs, gutters and sidewalks have been poured for a 15-acre subdivision east of the Lewiston city limits, and the street into the new area is paved, the developers said Monday.
———
POTLATCH — Work will begin Friday to replace the Palouse River Bridge on U.S. Highway 95 south of Potlatch. The 63-year-old bridge will be replaced with a 45-foot-wide bridge. The existing bridge is 33 feet wide.
Feb. 26, 1982
Dave Seubert, of Lewiston, who was appointed Nez Perce County Road Department supervisor six months ago, has been given a permanent status in the job.
———
Lewis-Clark State College’s Rich Medina, knuckle ball-throwing lefthander, handcuffed Utah on seven hits Thursday night in pitching the Warriors past the Utes 9-3 in the opening game of the Sunshine Classic baseball tournament.