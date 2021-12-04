Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 4, 2001
Dwindling participation has sunk one of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s most popular holiday events. For the first time since 1986, the annual Christmas Parade of Boats won’t be lighting up the Snake River. Each year, hundreds of people have watched it from the river banks, their homes and cars.
———
Nearly $50,000 was raised from the auctions at the 15th annual Festival of Trees last month. Twenty-two trees were auctioned during the event, which benefits Tri-State Memorial Hospital programs and services.
Dec. 4, 1981
More than 25 entries have been received for Saturday afternoon’s Christmas parade at Clarkston.
———
Merchants at Clarkston and Pullman had nothing good to say about the Washington Legislature’s vote to increase the state sales tax by 1 percent.