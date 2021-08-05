Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 5, 2001
William Grant Stuck, of Lewiston, was awarded the American Legion’s 2001 Eagle Scout of the Year for Idaho at the Legion’s recent state conference at Moscow.
———
The third annual No Class Reunion will be held Aug. 17 at the Helm Convention Center in Lewiston. The reunion is open to anyone from any class or school who wants to come.
Aug. 5, 1981
OROFINO — A portion of this logging town’s historical memorabilia will be placed on the auction block this weekend when the owners of the Lumberman’s Hotel try to liquidate most of the 83-year-old building’s contents.
———
PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council has decided to kiss a $450,000 federal grant goodbye rather than use the money to purchase land for disposal of sewage sludge.