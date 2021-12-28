Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 28, 2001
The future of the aged Hurlbut mansion may soon be in the hands of the Idaho State Historical Society. A packet of information on the decrepit mansion is being prepared for the state historical society, which could issue its opinion on the building’s historical significance within 30 days.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport are teaming up to take seniors to the airport and drop them off at the terminal entrance.
Dec. 28, 1981
Despite mill closures, high interest rates, the slowdown of house building and real estate sales, and charges of stagnation, 1981 has been a year when things happened in the Quad Cities.
PULLMAN — Walter H. Gardner, professor of soils in the Department of Agronomy at Washington State University, is the new president-elect of the Soil Science Society of America.