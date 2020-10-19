Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 19, 2000
Lewiston police officers turned cowboys for about an hour Wednesday night to round up a wandering cow. With the help of two real cowboys, the limber bovine was lassoed in a backyard.
GRANGEVILLE — The mammoth replica erected to commemorate the archaeological discovery at Tolo Lake outside Grangeville is being unveiled Saturday at Grangeville’s Eimers Park along U.S. Highway 95.
Oct. 19, 1980
Barry T. Kough, a photographer for the Lewiston Tribune since 1973, has been named photo editor for the newspaper effective Nov. 1.
MOSCOW — The bright orange of the Cloke Home Improvement Center Inc. that has become a familiar sight at Lewiston has been added to the Moscow landscape.