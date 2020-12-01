Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 1, 2000
MOSCOW — Professionals can stay abreast of the latest trends in their fields through the University of Idaho without tackling entire degree programs or even living in town. Six new “certificates of completion” in high-demand subjects signify the completion of typically four or more three-credit courses.
Dec. 1, 1980
MOSCOW — Word seems to be getting around among the school kids in Latah County. If you want a big brother or sister, the Friends Unlimited program at the courthouse here is the place to look.
———
The Lewiston City Council will be asked tonight to authorize the city’s purchase of a land parcel near the Lewiston airport for $99,625. The property is owned by Richard Renner, who will retain easements for vehicular and cattle traffic.
2000 ———
Home Depot has applied for a building permit for a 131,000-square-foot store in Lewiston.