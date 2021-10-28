Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 28, 2001
Clarkston voters may think they’re seeing double when they pick up their ballot Nov. 6. Two proposed sales-tax increases will appear on ballots for folks living inside Clarkston’s city limits: One is for the city, and the other is for the county.
GRANGEVILLE — Fred H. Noland, a Grangeville business man, has received the Idaho Hospital Association’s Trustee of the Year Award.
Oct. 28, 1981
Although the number of out-of-wedlock births is rising at a high rate nationally and regionally, the rate has actually dropped slightly in the past year in Nez Perce County.
PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council gave a developer permission Tuesday night to convert the old Adams School into a shopping mall.