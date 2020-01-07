Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 7, 2000
Ancient Japanese tradition and Asian-American experience will sound in the performance of the Portland Taiko Ensemble Jan. 21 in the Lewiston High School auditorium.
———
MOSCOW — Ivar Nelson, former publisher of Palouse Journal, has been named the interim director of the University of Idaho Press. He also will continue his administrative duties as publications supervisor in communications at the UI College of Agriculture.
Jan. 7, 1980
The new Lewiston City Council that takes over the reins of government Monday night is expected to write a new page in history by electing the city’s first woman mayor.
———
The Lewiston office of the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation has been saluted as the best in the state.