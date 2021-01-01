Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 1, 2001
After 21 years at the Lewiston Police Department, Sgt. Mike Karlin is moving on. ... But it’s not for retirement. Instead it’s a promotion to lieutenant with the Pullman Police Department, a new position there and Karlin’s first time on the managerial side of the force.
Jan. 1, 1981
Frank Murphy, mayor of Lapwai, has been nominated for president of the Clearwater Economic Development Association to succeed retiring president John Kopczynski, an Idaho County commissioner from Grangeville.