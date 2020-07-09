Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 9, 2000
Randy Fred, of Asotin, is the new owner of the Baskin-Robbins ice cream store at 1291 Bridge St. in Clarkston.
Jerry Brooks, of Lewiston, was named Center Circle’s 1999 Volunteer of the Year at the Center’s annual Volunteer Awards Luncheon on June 15. He received a mirror and his name will be engraved on a plaque at the Center.
July 9, 1980
WINCHESTER — When Dworshak Dam sprang a leak, it made the national news, but Winchester Dam, an ancient earthen-dam that backs up Winchester Lake in northwestern Lewis County, has been leaking for years and most local residents could care less.
PULLMAN — Arthur Holtorf, of Pullman, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, has been hired as the next manager of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.