Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 21, 2000
A number of champions from the 1990s, including defending champ Lewis-Clark State, will be among those competing for the first national title of a revisited era — Lewiston’s second stint as tournament host — as the field has been filled for the 44th annual NAIA World Series.
———
Alvin Josephy Jr., perhaps the nation’s best-known non-Indian authority on Indian history, will be the featured speaker at the second annual Lewis and Clark Symposium on June 22-24 in the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
May 21, 1980
The second floor of the old Adams School Building will be remodeled thanks to a low total project bid by Kenaston Corp. of Lewiston, the Clarkston School Board decided Monday night.
———
A two-day open house for public inspection of the Lewiston Morning Tribune plant and its new typesetting and printing equipment starts today with a luncheon for Lewiston-Clarkston service clubs.