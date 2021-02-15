Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 15, 2001
The Clearwater Lumber Mill at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston is closing temporarily Monday, leaving more than 300 Potlatch employees out of work without pay for at least two weeks.
———
BOISE — State regulators Wednesday approved Idaho Power Co.'s bid to allow customers to contribute to the purchase of electricity from "green sources" such as wind and solar power.
Feb. 15, 1981
Six hundred dollar skates don't make a professional rollerskater, but they certainly help, says Mili Carlson, who is probably Lewiston's only professional instructor and commissioned judge.
———
LAPWAI — Leah Henry of Lewiston is queen of the 17th annual Nez Perce National Athletic Association basketball tournament being held in Lapwai this weekend.