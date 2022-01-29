Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 29, 2002
PULLMAN — Washington State University has received a $456,000 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the university’s new Center to Bridge the Digital Divide.
———
ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners rejected the bids for the courthouse remodel Monday saying the project will have to be scaled back. There’s not enough money in the pot to pay for the courthouse overhaul that originally went out to bid, said Commissioner Gordon Reed. The bids came in around $1 million over what the county can afford for the remodeling project.
Jan. 29, 1982
Former public school teacher Sidney S. Scheibe, of Lewiston, was named volunteer of the year by the Twin County United Way board of directors Thursday night.
———
MOSCOW — The drillers of the new city well in Moscow hit the vein of water they were looking for Wednesday afternoon, and now the work begins to prepare the well for supplying water to the city, city engineer Gary Presol said Thursday.