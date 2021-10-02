Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 2, 2001
BOISE — Gov. Dirk Kempthorne on Monday directed his Office of Species Conservation to help the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service move gray wolves off the endangered species list.
———
MOSCOW — It’s a problem all over Idaho, and Paradise Creek was the first one diagnosed with it. Paradise Creek was the first body of water in the state cited by the Environmental Protection Agency for high daily loads of phosphorous, heat and heavy metals.
Oct. 2, 1981
The future of the National Weather Service station at Lewiston Airport probably will be in limbo another two weeks while President Reagan’s latest round of cuts is projected into budgets.
———
The Montgomery Ward & Co. store at the Lewiston Center will close its doors Christmas Eve, ending 52 years here.