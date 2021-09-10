Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 10, 2001
Jim McDonald, of Grangeville, was recently installed as vice chairman of U.S. Wheat Associates at its annual summer board meeting in Minneapolis.
Sept. 10, 1981
Testing of the bearing capacity of the new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge has been tentatively scheduled for next week, Bud Van Stone, resident engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers at Clarkston, said Wednesday.
Genesee’s Stephanie Kambitsch, Miss Idaho, was one of 16 Miss America contestants who paraded charm, class and sophistication wrapped in evening gowns during the pageant’s first preliminary competition in Atlantic City, N.J., Wednesday night.
BOISE — Six Idaho fire departments, including Lewiston’s, will receive grants from the Assistance to Firefighters Program.