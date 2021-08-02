Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 2, 2001
The Valley Boys and Girls Club accepted a half-million-dollar surprise from a single donor for the construction of its Clarkston clubhouse.
CHELAN, Wash. — Firefighters pelted a section of the Union Valley fire with flammable pingpong balls Wednesday and continued their efforts to build a fire trail around the 4,600-acre blaze.
Aug. 2, 1981
Lewiston Orthopedics Associates held a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday to launch the construction of a nearly $1 million clinic at 320 Warner Drive.
PULLMAN — Derek Shirley of Eugene, Ore., a former long distance runner from Lewiston High, captured the ninth annual Kraze Daze Run Saturday morning, finishing the 9¼ mile run in 47:40.