Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 5, 2001
Northwest Children’s Home has received a $10,500 grant from the George Frederick Jewett Foundation to support a reroofing project for three of the residential houses on its Lewiston campus.
———
Sears, Roebuck and Co. announced plans Thursday to close 89 stores amid a tightening outlook for retailers that caused its sales to fall slightly last month. The move will cost about 2,400 Sears employees their jobs. Jan Drummond, public relations for Sears, said that no stores in Idaho will be affected by closures.
Jan. 5, 1981
The Lewiston City Council has been asked to evaluate what effect closure of Hells Gate State Park would have on the community.
———
COTTONWOOD — R.J. “Shorty” Arnzen, owner of the Cottonwood Sales Yard, has been elected to the nine-member board of directors of the nationwide Livestock Marketing Association.