Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 18, 2002
Lewis-Clark State College’s home-run prowess continued Sunday. More importantly, the Warriors’ pitching competence returned. Four pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and the Warriors added six more home runs to their already staggering total as they demolished Central Washington 21-1 in the finale of a three-game series at Harris Field.
———
MOSCOW — Latah County officials are scheduled to meet today for continued discussions on the future of county-owned Latah Health Services.
Feb. 18, 1982
The president of Walla Walla Community College said Wednesday that the college would not close its Clarkston branch, despite the possibility that the branch’s 1982-83 budget may be cut by $20,000
———
ASOTIN — T.M. Niemi has resigned from the Asotin City Council after serving for seven years. Niemi, who retired from his occupation, said he plans to spend more time in building a new home.