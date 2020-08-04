Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 4, 2000
NAMPA — Pressing her campaign to keep Idaho’s best teachers and attract the most qualified replacements, State Schools Superintendent Marilyn Howard on Thursday said the state’s education coalition will ask for $1 billion in state education aid for the 2001-2002 school year.
———
The hand-carved furniture of north central Washington craftsman Dan Donley will be on display at the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston through Aug. 15.
Aug. 4, 1980
The Lewis-Clark Twins are one win away from the regional American Legion baseball tournament championship after downing the Moscow Blue Devils 19-8 in the Twins’ only game Sunday.
———
MOSCOW — Idaho and Washington pea farmers plagued by uneven ripening in their fields have been given special permission to use a weed killer to dry down their peas.