Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 22, 2001
The royalty of the 2002 Lewiston Roundup has been named, and now the queen, Jordan M. Woodbury, and the two princesses have to pick up some new duds. Finding the right ultra-suede parade outfit or having it made can take three months, says Jan Alldredge, of Lewiston, who was chosen to be the women's chaperone.
BOISE — Three weeks after barring traffic from the streets on the north and south sides of the state Capitol, the Kempthorne administration has still not signed the agreement allowing the security closures in the first place.
Nov. 22, 1981
Albertson's Inc. of Boise is negotiating for the purchase of three parcels of land near 19th and G streets in downtown Lewiston.
Mike Bradley, a Lewis-Clark State College professor, thinks students are never too young to learn about computers, and he's taking microprocessors into elementary school classrooms to prove it.