Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 6, 2000
NAMPA — Lewiston High School sophomore Jon Stryker won the Hunter Pistol and .22 Silhouettes categories at the Idaho State Junior NRA Championships in Nampa June 23-24.
July 6, 1980
The Rev. Walter Moffett of Kamiah has been elected to a two-year term as chairman of the National Indian Council on Aging.
———
The Crankers Club of Lewiston-Clarkston held a party at the Lewiston Elks Club Saturday night and the parking lot was a sight to behold. A wonderland. A rolling museum. A trip down memory lane. A gold mine.