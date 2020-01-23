Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 23, 2000
Carol Alexander, Latah County lead building inspector, was reelected as chairwoman of the Community Action Agency Board of Directors at their annual meeting and banquet.
———
Lew D. Mangum, owner with his wife Patty of Mangum’s Concrete Forming based at Orofino, was named contractor of the year by the Lewis-Clark Utility Coordinating Council last week.
Jan. 23, 1980
COLFAX — Dan Boone, of Pullman, was named Tuesday to fill the Whitman County Commission vacancy created by the death of Harry F. Wegner.
———
MOSCOW — A preliminary study on the feasibility of transporting garbage from Nez Perce County to Latah County for use in a steam-generating incinerator was examined at Moscow on Tuesday.