Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 3, 2000
August 2000 almost broke the record for lack of precipitation, with the first 10 days of the month above the average temperature followed by 16 days below the average, according to Bob Wing, of Lewiston, a retired meteorologist.
———
Carl White, principal of Orchards Elementary School in Lewiston, was one of 12 Idaho educators to share in a $2,000 grant to help implement forest-related education projects in the schools.
Sept. 3, 1980
For the first time since the Lewiston Roundup opened in 1935, the Roundup parade will have co-marshals. It didn’t start out that way, but Harry Wall and Joe Skok each agreed to lead the annual event if the other would.
———
Lewiston City Manager Craig McMicken’s attempt to raise the city’s Business and Occupation License fee died a quiet death Tuesday night in a city council budget work session.