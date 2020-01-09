Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 9, 2000
Potlatch Corp. spokesman Frank Carroll has been selected to receive a 1999 Sam Walton Business Leader Award. The honor is sponsored by the Wal-Mart Foundation and the Lewiston Wal-Mart. Carroll was chosen by the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, which received a $500 grant in his name.
Jan. 9, 1980
The Lewiston City Council passed a resolution Monday night inviting the Idaho Legislature to return the capital to its birthplace.
———
There’s a possibility Henry Rono and several other world-class members of the Washington State University track and field team will not return for the second semester.