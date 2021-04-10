Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 10, 2001
The Idaho Department of Commerce reports that despite record low farm prices the past couple of years, Idaho exports of raw and processed food products increased almost 13 percent in 2000.
———
A new business bringing new jobs to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley may be announced within the month, perhaps sooner, Valley Vision 2001 Executive Director William Stewart told the Lewiston City Council on Monday night.
April 10, 1981
Regional Golden Gloves champion Mike Grow, of Lewiston, will be on the card Saturday at the state of Idaho Amateur Athletic Union tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
———
The timing sequence of traffic lights on Lewiston’s Main Street will be cut from 28 seconds to 21 seconds within the next two weeks, Dale Erickson, the city traffic engineer, said Thursday.