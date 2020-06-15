Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 15, 2000
The Idaho Board of Education wants Lewis-Clark State College to be a strong regional college, but its employees must help define its mission, says the board’s executive director.
———
Walking the route of Lewis and Clark in Idaho can be almost as easy as walking around town, or it can be so difficult that all but the most expert navigators get lost. Whichever hiking experience you prefer, get it done as soon as possible. The approaching bicentennial of the explorers’ journey will bring lots of people from somewhere else to our roads and trails.
June 15, 1980
Helen Fitzpatrick of Lewiston, a certified instructor of instrumental music, will conduct kindergarten and junior music schools at Clarkston and Uniontown this summer.
———
AHSAHKA — The largest concrete dam ever built by the Army Corps of Engineers, a massive 717-foot-tall structure a few miles above this northern Idaho hamlet, has sprung an embarrassing, 10 million-gallon-a-day leak.