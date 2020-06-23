Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 23, 2000
Harris Field could use a few more seats. A higher-grade sound system would be a welcome addition, too. Three weeks removed from the NAIA World Series, the first held in Lewiston in nine years, tournament director Jamie White identifies these as apparent areas of need.
Alvin M. Josephy Jr. has written a history of Indians from the northern tip of Alaska to the southern point of South America. He probably is best known here for his 1965 book “The Nez Perce Indians and the Opening of the Northwest.” But he remains convinced history has not been told from the perspective of the Indian people whose lives were forever altered by the arrival of outsiders.
June 23, 1980
Home loan interest rates, the villain that visited a recession upon the Pacific Northwest’s timber industry and left thousands out of work, have been reduced drastically within the past few days.
Idaho dairymen produced 166 million pounds of milk in May, according to the Crop and Livestock Reporting service.