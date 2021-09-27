Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 27, 2001
Veteran Lewiston City Councilman John A.K. Barker has filed for reelection, bringing the field to five for the four seats in the Nov. 6 election.
———
Law enforcement and parking are the two immediate needs at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, the airport advisory commission said Wednesday.
Sept. 27, 1981
The sale of the former J.J. Newberry Co. building at 800 Main St. in downtown Lewiston has been completed, passing ownership from the descendants of two pioneer families to Reno, Nev., investors.
———
The effort to create a Nez Perce National Historic Trail still is alive and well and is about ready to move from Missoula to Washington, D.C.