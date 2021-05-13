Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 13, 2001
COLFAX — Craig and Nikki Corbeill are the new owners of Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax. The transfer in ownership marks the fourth time the 106-year-old business has changed hands.
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston missed out on the team title of the Class A-1 Division I regional tennis tournament, but the Bengals did manage to qualify seven players for State — the most they’ve sent in at least eight years.
May 13, 1981
Most counties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington will receive weather alerts and warnings from the National Weather Service office at Spokane if Congress kills the station at Lewiston Airport at the end of the 1981 fiscal year Sept. 30.
Port of Clarkston commissioners decided Tuesday to go ahead with repairs to the crumbling piling cell at the new general cargo dock, but still aren’t sure what it will cost or who will pay for it.