Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 12, 2001
MOSCOW — The Moscow School Board will ask voters to approve a $1.95 million increase in the district’s supplemental levy Thursday to help balance the budget and maintain programs and small class sizes.
———
PULLMAN — Learning from those who are succeeding is the concept behind an award-winning series of 16 free Pacific Northwest Extension publications on direct seed farming operations.
Nov. 12, 1981
MOSCOW — Thomas Naccarato, a junior political science major from Priest River, was elected president pro tempore of the student senate at the University of Idaho on Wednesday night.
———
A motion to oppose any increase in the Washington State sales tax was tabled by the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday after several members of the board of directors said it was premature.