Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 23, 2002
MOSCOW — Representatives of four high-profile architectural firms met during a closed meeting Friday with members of the Lionel Hampton Center advisory board to pitch plans for design and construction of a performance hall in honor of the aging jazz great.
———
TACOMA — Dave Harshman, the son of former Washington and Washington State basketball coach Marv Harshman, became Pacific Lutheran’s head coach Friday.
Feb. 23, 1982
The audio-visual tutorial program at the Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College will offer a course in micro computers beginning this spring quarter.
———
Demand was strong and prices relatively good for an all-breed stocker and feeder sale at Twin City Sales Yard on Monday as a prelude to the 48th annual Lewiston Hereford association show and sale at the fairgrounds.