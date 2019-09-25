Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 25, 1999
GENESEE — If he could make it so, Genesee football coach Lee Tilleman wouldn’t let anyone know about his club’s 54-20 Whitepine League victory over Kendrick.
———
Horizon Air announced Friday it will increase the number of flights between Boise and Lewiston from three to four a day.
Sept. 25, 1979
MOSCOW — Plans to remodel the old post office building in downtown Moscow received a shot in the arm Monday when the Moscow School Board agreed to rent the third floor of the building for administrative office space.
———
The Asotin chapter of Future Farmers of America has elected Mark Stucker, a senior, to be president for 1979-80.