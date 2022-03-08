Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 8, 2002
MOSCOW — Steven B. Daley Laursen, a University of Idaho alumnus and associate dean of the College of Natural Resources at the University of Minnesota, will return to his alma mater this summer to become dean of the UI College of Natural Resources.
———
Construction of a new Safeway supermarket in Lewiston’s Nez Perce Plaza now is expected to begin within the next 30 days, Neil O’Keeffe, project manager for Vandervert Construction at Spokane, said Thursday.
March 8, 1982
It appears the recession has hit several schools in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, not in the form of budget cuts, but in burglaries — 25 so far this year.
———
MOSCOW — A Boise building contractor has donated a pilot-scale alcohol plant to the University of Idaho and school officials say the facility will be a valuable aid in teaching and research.