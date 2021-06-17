Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 17, 2001
The Clarkston Middle School Music Department is taking donations of old school band jackets, books, cummerbunds and ties, which will not be needed next year in the Clarkston High School Band.
———
BOISE — Albertson’s Inc.’s new chief executive officer says the Boise-based supermarket chain not only is doing well against Wal-Mart and other discount superstores, but it could even expand abroad.
June 17, 1981
LAPWAI — The Lapwai School District has a new policy that permits administrators to live outside of the district. The board approved the policy Monday.
———
If Lewiston residents don’t want the Steamboat Jean, the Idaho State Historical Society will consider sending it back to Portland.